Fr John Joe Duffy says while a tsunami hit Creeslough on October 7th last year, the community was lifted by a tidal wave of support.

He was speaking as he led the National Novena at Knock Basilica last evening.

An explosion at a shop in the village last year claimed the lives of 10 people with Fr Duffy describing the initial scene as one of tremendous shock, horror and disbelief.

He says it was a day that will never be forgotten: