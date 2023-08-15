Mackerel scanners installed in Killybegs as part of national scientific initiative

Mackerel scanners are to be installed in processing plants in Killybegs as part of an international scientific initiative.

Vital information will be gathered to help inform the management of Northeast Atlantic mackerel.

BIM is working in collaboration with the Marine Institute and pelagic fishers and processors to install mackerel scanners in processing plants in Killybegs.

Two tagging units installed in Killybegs at the end of last year are already capturing important data.

Dr Andrew Campbell, Pelagic Fisheries team lead, Marine Institute says in total, 66 tagged fish have been detected to date and he is hopeful that more valuable tag return data will be generated from the Irish mackerel fishery as more scanning units are installed.

Mackerel’s worth to Ireland was valued at €95 million in 2022.