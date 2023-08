A private commemoration will take place in Omagh today to mark 25 years since a bomb devastated the town.

29 people, including unborn twins, were killed that day.

220 people were injured.

It came just months after the historic Good Friday Agreement and was the greatest loss of life in a single incident in the North’s troubled past.

Stanley McCombe, whose wife Ann was killed in the Omagh bomb, says he still thinks about her everyday: