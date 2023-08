The public service must take on 750 apprentices every year by 2025, under new plans unveiled by Government.

The Public Service Apprenticeship Plan will be jointly overseen by the Departments of Further and Higher Education and Public Expenditure.

It’s part of an overall plan to see 10-thousand new apprentices in Ireland every year by 2025.

Further Education Minister Simon Harris says they’re also creating a number of new public service apprenticeship programmes………….