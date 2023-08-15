Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Unclear if RTE Grant Thornton report will be published

It’s not clear when the second Grant Thornton report into the payments scandal at RTE will be published.

The RTE board says it and the broadcasters audit and risk committee are now scrutinising the report.

An Oireachtas Committee heard that Ryan Tubridy was due a €120,000 loyalty bonus at the end of his contract which ran from 2015 – 2020, but it was not paid.

The broadcaster has been off air from his radio show since the payments scandal broke in June.

RTÉ has been engulfed in controversy since it admitted it had underdeclared Mr Tubridy’s earnings by €345,000 from 2017 to 2022.

The figure includes three €75,000 annual payments received by Mr Tubridy for proposed public appearances for Renault, as part of a tripartite agreement involving the sponsor, RTÉ and the presenter.

School
News, Audio, Top Stories

81% of Principals admit to having hired unqualified teacher

15 August 2023
psni do not cross
News, Audio, Top Stories

Head of PSNI conceding it may be impossible to recover and track information shared online

15 August 2023
omaghbomb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Private commemoration taking place in Omagh to mark 25 years since bomb hit town

15 August 2023
RTE
News, Top Stories

Unclear if RTE Grant Thornton report will be published

15 August 2023
