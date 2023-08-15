Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Woman hospitalised following incident with cyclist in Derry

A woman remains in hospital following an incident involving a cyclist and a pedestrian in Derry last night.

It is unclear what the incident which occurred at around 9:40pm involves but police say access to the area was restricted as police and the ambulance service attended the scene on Belt Road in the Waterside area.

The female pedestrian was walking with her dog at the time and was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained where she remains at this time.

Police are appealing for witnesses or to any motorist who may have dashcam footage to contact them.

