Laya Healthcare has announced an average price increase of 3% across its schemes.

The price review will come into effect in the beginning of October, and lead to an approximate extra €42 in annual costs for customers.

Managing Director, Donal Clancy says the need for the added costs is due to a sustained increase in the cost and frequency of medical claims,

Consumer Affairs Correspondent with the Irish Times, Conor Pope says the increases will vary for customers: