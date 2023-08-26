Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Buncrana beat Cockhill in big Clubman Shirts League Cup clash

 

Buncrana Hearts recorded a great 2-1 win over near neighbours Cockhill Celtic in the pick of the games in the Clubman Shirts League Cup.

The Inishowen Premier League champions of last season picked up the early season bragging rights as they overcame Cockhill Celtic who are back in junior soccer for the first time in 18 years following the demise of the Ulster Senior League.

Elsewhere, Illies lost 3-1 at home to Aileach while Carn FC beat Glengad United 3-0.

Meanwhile, in the Charlie O’Donnell Cup, the results were:

Rashenny FC 4, Culdaff 5

Clonmany Res 0, Buncrana Res 8

Dunree United 4, Ailieach Res 1

Greencastle Youths 0, Quigley’s Point Swifts 1

Cockhill Youths 3, Car Reserves 3.

 

