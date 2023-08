The Irish Second-Level Students is calling on the Government to construct more student accommodation around the country.

The call comes after 62,000 Leaving Cert results were published yesterday.

The wait for CAO places and the demand for third-level accommodation places will intensify in the coming weeks with little on offer as it is.

Shari Irfan of the Irish Second-Level Students Union, says the situation is expected to become chaotic in the coming weeks and says the Government needs to act.