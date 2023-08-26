“I think it was an absolutely brilliant game of football” – Ruaidhrí Higgins

In the League of Ireland last night, Derry City returned to action and played out a 2-2 draw away to Bohemians.

The match kicked off 45 minutes late due to a problem with the lights at Dalymount Park.

Ruaidhrí Higgins side went behind early in the match but hit back with two goals from Michael Duffy and Daniel Mullen to end the first half 2-1 up.

The Candystripes then conceded the only goal in the second half from a penalty kick.

After the match Derry City boss, Higgins said “I think it was an absolutely brilliant game of football”…