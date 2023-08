It’s the last weekend the hospitality sector and its customers will benefit from the lower VAT rate.

Its due to rise from 9 to 13 and a half percent next Friday.

That’s despite the sector appealing for the low rate to be extended again, warning that jobs and entire businesses are at risk.

Padraig Cribben of the Vintners Federation of Ireland says many pubs won’t survive if excise of alcohol remains high.