Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Natasha Adams smashes course record to win National Half Marathon title

Natasha Adams won the National Half Marathon title in Tullamore

Natasha Adams (Letterkenny AC) won the 2023 national half marathon title in a course record time at the Bord Na Mona Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon on Saturday.

There was also success in the over 50 team event with Inishowen AC’s men’s team coming out on top to take the honours. The points winning Inishowen team was made up of Pauric McKinney, 01:15:40, Martin McLucas, 01:16.34 and Liam Bradley 01:19.40.

Adams smashed the course record with an impressive 01:18:15 to finish ahead of Heather Murphy (01:18:53 St. Michaels AC), and Norah Necombe Pieterse (01:19:13 Mayo AC).

Speaking after the race, Adams told Athletics Ireland: “It was tough and there was a changing wind, but I was happy with my rhythm throughout so kept a pretty consistent pace throughout. I was just going for the win really and not really a time, so the race went to plan.”

Ryan Creech (Leevale AC)  won the men’s title in 01:05:47.

More than 1,100 runners took part.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Alcohol pub bar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Many pubs won’t survive if excise of alcohol remains high – Padraig Cribben, Vintners’ Federation of Ireland

26 August 2023
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Two burglaries reported in the north this morning

26 August 2023
RTE
News, Audio, Top Stories

Response awaited from former RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes on alleged role in payments scandal

26 August 2023
Offer a home
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for more student accommodation around the country

26 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Alcohol pub bar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Many pubs won’t survive if excise of alcohol remains high – Padraig Cribben, Vintners’ Federation of Ireland

26 August 2023
PSNI, Police, Northern Ireland
News, Top Stories

Two burglaries reported in the north this morning

26 August 2023
RTE
News, Audio, Top Stories

Response awaited from former RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes on alleged role in payments scandal

26 August 2023
Offer a home
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for more student accommodation around the country

26 August 2023
Candle
News

Death of four young people in Tipperary after vehicle collision

26 August 2023
hero_color_Derry_and_Strabane
News, Top Stories

Number of parades taking place in Derry today

26 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube