Natasha Adams smashes course record to win National Half Marathon title

Natasha Adams (Letterkenny AC) won the 2023 national half marathon title in a course record time at the Bord Na Mona Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon on Saturday.

There was also success in the over 50 team event with Inishowen AC’s men’s team coming out on top to take the honours. The points winning Inishowen team was made up of Pauric McKinney, 01:15:40, Martin McLucas, 01:16.34 and Liam Bradley 01:19.40.

Adams smashed the course record with an impressive 01:18:15 to finish ahead of Heather Murphy (01:18:53 St. Michaels AC), and Norah Necombe Pieterse (01:19:13 Mayo AC).

Speaking after the race, Adams told Athletics Ireland: “It was tough and there was a changing wind, but I was happy with my rhythm throughout so kept a pretty consistent pace throughout. I was just going for the win really and not really a time, so the race went to plan.”

Ryan Creech (Leevale AC) won the men’s title in 01:05:47.

More than 1,100 runners took part.