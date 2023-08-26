Number of parades taking place in Derry today

The public is advised that the Foyle Pride Parade is taking place in Derry today between 2-3pm.

It will leave Waterside Train Station, crossing the top deck, city bound of the Craigavon Bridge onto Carlisle Road, into The Diamond, down Shipquay Street and into Guildhall Square.

Police say officers will be deployed to manage traffic.

Meanwhile, the Royal Black Preceptory annual demonstration is being held in Artigarvan today from 12 noon until 5pm.

Feeder parades are scheduled to take place across Derry City & Strabane District this morning and evening.

Police will again be managing traffic.