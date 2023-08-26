Preview of the Donegal Half Marathon with race director Brendan McDaid

Goodie bags prepared for tomorrows event

The Donegal Half Marathon was first held in 2014 and is one of the most popular races in the North West with the next event on 27 August 2023.

The start line is at the beginning of the Conwal straight. There will be a flat four miles in and around the town before competitors head over the Oldtown Bridge, out Bomany and New Mills and through Rashedog before coming back into town along the main Glenties Road via Tullygay and Conwal, and finishing on the Danny McDaid Track at the Aura Leisure Centre.

On Saturday Sport Chris Ashmore spoke with race director Brendan McDaid for a preview of tomorrows event..