Response awaited from former RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes on alleged role in payments scandal

A member of the Oireachtas Public Accounts says his colleagues are still waiting for explanations from former RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes about her alleged role in the payments scandal.

He was reacting following the publication of the 24-page Mazars interim Report on RTÉ which was published yesterday.

According to Media Minister Catherine Martin, the report found alarming gaps in internal policies, procedures and controls in RTÉ.

Public Accounts member Colm Burke says eight weeks on, they’re still anxious to hear from Dee Forbes.