Two burglaries reported in the north this morning

A woman has suffered head injuries while a man and his child escaped unhurt after two aggravated burglaries in Belfast.

Police are hunting two armed men after the break-ins which happened in the early hours of this morning.

PSNI officers received a call just after 12.30 this morning from a man in the Carnmore Place area of Belfast.

He reported that he had been in bed asleep with his young child when two armed men entered his home and threatened him

He told police they left after seemingly realising they were at the wrong address.

The at 2am a woman in the nearby Whiterock Road contacted police to say she’d been assaulted by two armed men who demanded money from her before escaping on foot.

She was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury, caused by what she believed to be a claw hammer.

Her condition is currently unknown.

The PSNI has issued an appeal for information on the two men, both of whom wore dark clothing, with ski masks, baseballs caps and gloves.

One was armed with a hatchet or claw hammer, the second appeared to be holding a gun.