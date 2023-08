Gardai in West Donegal are appealing for information about a from a car in Burtonport in the early hours of last Friday morning.

At around half past midnight, a handbag with some cash inside was taken from the car which was parked in the driveway of a home in the An Choill estate.

Gardai are asking any residents who saw anything, or may have CCTV footage to contact Milford Gardai on 074 91 53064, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.