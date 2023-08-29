Knockalla Hillclimb returns this weekend with impressive line up

The Organisers of this year’s Knockalla Hill Climb can confirm another bumper entry for this year’s Knockalla Hill Climb Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd of September.

Check out this stunning promo video sponsored to the event which shows the beauty of knockalla combined all types of motorsport magic that happens over the Knockalla Hillclimb weekend.

Speaking this week, Sunday’s COC Larry Harper explained,”Things have been pretty hectic. Entries closed on Friday & are delighted to announce that we had over a near full entry for both days. We had all kinds of cars from Minis, Ford Escorts, Msport Fiestas, M3 rally cars & the amazing single seaters that come with The ALEKTO Irish Hillclimb Championship. There really is something for everyone to see like every year at Knockalla.”

As announced Kelly’s Toyota are this year’s Title Sponsor & the organisers are also happy to confirm that there are now also 3 associate sponsors on board for this year again. They are CBM Signs.ie along with Donegal Towns DMG Motors returning again and are joined this year by Fanad haulage company Callaghan Transport. TMet has also come on board looking after our marshals with Goodie bags for this year.

Saturday’s COC Micheal Kelly also had some more details for what to expect over the Hillclimb weekend September 2nd & 3rd. “As well as the Danny Gormely & John Lenister Memorial Trophies as the Top Prizes we are also introducing a new 2 DAY RALLY CHALLENGE. This is a prize designed specifically for the clubman rally classes & has got a great response as we can see from the entries. It is a simple concept all about the driving skill of consistency over the 2 days. Your most consistent 2 times each day will be scored & whichever driver is the most consistent up the hill over the 2 days will win the new Rally Challenge. This prize is for the clubman & is all about skill as any driver from a Micra to a class 14 Escort car has the possibility of winning this prize. Power & budget alone cant win this new prize. There will be prizes sponsored which are:

1st place wins a Є300 voucher from Powertune Performance Parts, 2nd prize is a Є200 voucher from Auto Options & 3rd prize is a Є100 voucher from Synergy Motorsport for this new challenge & we can not wait to see how this works over the weekend.

As always chief marshal Francie Devine is currently organising Marshals and is always on the look out for new help both youthful & experienced rally people. To find out more Francie can be contacted on 087 6205328 or 0044 7851 084821.

The Donegal Motor Club welcomes everyone to Knockalla over the weekend & reminds everyone that the Knockalla Road will be closed this Saturday & Sunday 8:30am – 6:00pm