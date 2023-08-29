Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Night time road works to close Letterkenny’s Ramelton Road this week

One of Letterkenny’s busiest stretches of road will be closed for the next four nights to facilitate road resurfacing.

Donegal County Council says  the R229 Ramelton Rd in Letterkenny will be closed between the Station Roundabout and the Oatfield Roundabout between 7pm and 7am from tonight until Friday night / Saturday morning.

Meanwhile. the Ramelton Road between the Oatfield Roundabout and the Ballyraine Roundabout will be limited to access only for the same time periods., with traffic diversions will be in place. The Bus Stop will be temporarily relocated to the the front of Gleneany House on the Port Road during these periods, with Donegal County Council apologising for any inconvenience these measures may cause.

Meanwhile, traffic diversions and temporary road closures will be in place between 8am and 6pm at the R238 – R240 Quigley’s Point Junction tomorrow and Thursday.

Donegal County Council says this is to facilitate essential road works.

The road will be closed from 8am to 6pm for essential repair works, with local diversions will be in place through Quigley’s Point Village.

 

 

News, Top Stories

Night time road works to close Letterkenny’s Ramelton Road this week

29 August 2023
nct letterkenny
News, Audio, Top Stories

NCT not going cashless

28 August 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday August 28th

28 August 2023
stboyle
News, Top Stories

Gardai concerned for welfare of 15 year old missing from Burnfoot

28 August 2023
