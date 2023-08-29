Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Peader Toibin TD to address Aontu meeting on sex education concerns

Aontu are inviting parents, grandparents, guardians, teachers and all those concerned to a meeting in Letterkenny tonight to discuss the new sex education content to be taught in school Curriculums.

Local Aontu representative Mary T Sweeney says they believe in a teaching model based on fact, but the changes being planned at the moment are more based on ideology.

Aontu leader Peadar Toibin TD will be one of the speakers at tonight’s meeting in the Mount Errigal Hotel, with Mary T Sweeney saying it’s important that people make their views known and send a clear message to government……….

