A woman has been charged in connection with the discovery of a body off Slieve League in Donegal.

The remains of a man in his 60s were found at the sea cliffs, after an alleged assault between June 24th and 25th. It followed a series of searches around Slieve League, and also in the vicinity of Killybegs.

Gardaí say a woman in her 20s who was arrested yesterday will appear before a Special Sitting of Letterkenny District Court this morning at 11.00am.

A man in his 30s was charged last month.