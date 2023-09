The head of the PSNI says he won’t resign.

Simon Byrne is remaining defiant after a legal ruling that two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined.

Unionists have accused him of trying to satisfy republicans, but Sinn Fein denies threatening to withdraw support for the chief constable.

It comes after a lengthy meeting with the Northern Ireland Policing Board.

It’s put further pressure on the PSNI after a major leak of officers’ details.