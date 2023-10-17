County Final Preview: Winning is a culture for Naomh Conaill – Odhran Doherty



Naomh Conaill will look to make it back to back Donegal Senior Championship titles this weekend when they face Gaoth Dobhair for the right to be county champions again.

The Glenties Fintown side who are playing a 7th final in a row and a 13th since 2005 are chasing a 7th senior title and a fifth success since 2015.

Both sides have history on decider day, with Gaoth Dobhair winning in 2018 a win which lead them to Ulster success but Naomh Conaill bounced back to win the following year in the well documented trilogy final.

At the recent launch of the final Odhran Doherty was on duty for Naomh Conaill, standing in for his captain and brother Ultan.

The win rate has favoured Naomh Conaill in recent years and Odhran is hoping that continues this weekend.



Naomh Conaill v Gaoth Dobhair in the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Championship Final will be LIVE on Highland this Sunday 22nd October from 4pm with Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh, Brendan Kilcoyne & Brendan Devenney in association with Highland Motors, Mountain Top Letterkenny.

