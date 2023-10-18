Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Rural Independent TDs demand action on ling driving test waiting times

Rural TDs are calling on the government to urgently address, what they say are, alarmingly long waiting times for driving tests in various parts in the country.

They say delays of up to 51 weeks in some areas are causing significant distress for thousands of learners, and they’re urging the government to allow learners who have completed the mandatory 12 lessons to drive unaccompanied under L plates.

Learners register online, and are eventually invited to apply to their local test centre, which usually happens within three to five weeks after the invitation.

In Buncrana and Donegal, it’s estimated people who register for a test today will be invited to apply in seven months time, in Letterkenny, that wait is four months.

The leader of the Rural Independent group of TDs is Mattie McGrath.……..

 

