Details announced for Cruinniú na nÓg 2024

DONEGAL’S CRUINNIÚ NA NÓG IS BIGGER AND BRIGHTER THAN EVER!

This year Cruinniú na nÓg, the annual day of free creativity for children and young people, will take place on Saturday 15th June, and it promises to be even bigger and better than before!

There are over 50 free events in 22 towns and villages throughout the County, from Malin Head to Bundoran, and from Lifford right across to Ardara. There’s even a chance to get a STEM Balloon Powered Car Kit posted to your house!

This year’s Cruinniú na nÓg also features, for the first-time events sponsored by the Night-Time Economy, aimed at 14 to 18 year olds, which will take place later than the events for younger children. These include a multi-arts event in the Regional Cultural Centre, a recording session in Full Tilt Studios in Letterkenny, and special Foróige events throughout the County.

Cruinniú na nÓg is the brainchild of the Creative Ireland Programme and is organised locally by Donegal County Council’s Culture & Creativity team with young people from the Donegal Youth Council. This year’s Donegal Ambassador is the young guitarist and singer Muireann Bradley, who has had a meteoric rise in the past year, releasing her first album, appearing on Later with Jools Holland, and touring all over the world.

Two of this year’s flagship events in Donegal are Creativity at the Courthouse in Lifford, which will run from 12 until 3pm, led by musician Brí Carr, illustrator Ruth Graham & Astro photographer Treasa Giblin Frazer, and Creative Chaos at the Bluestacks Centre in Donegal Town, which promises a totally inclusive messy play day!

Speaking on behalf of the Culture and Creativity Team, Acting County Librarian & Culture Division Manager with Donegal County Council, Maureen Kerr, said: ‘We are delighted to bring the 7th Cruinniú na nÓg to Donegal which is packed full of exciting creative opportunities for children and young people. The programme was designed in consultation with children and young people from across the county and we would like to extend a huge thank you to the members of Donegal Youth Council for assisting.

I’d also like to thank Muireann Bradley for being our Ambassador this year, she’s a great example of how creativity can enhance a young person’s life.’

‘Some of the events you can just walk up to and some require booking, and there’s still time to book a place for many of our exciting free workshops. With over 50 in the County, we have more capacity this year than ever before, and it’s great to see it growing like this. We encourage all families to make the most these wonderful opportunities, Culture and Creativity is for everyone, and we would like everyone to know that they are welcome at our events. I’d urge everyone to have a look on our website wainfest.ie and book for those that you’re interested in.”

There will also be plenty of opportunities to turn up and take part on the day without booking. Events which do not require booking include An Grianán Youth Theatre’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ which takes place on the new plaza in front of An Grianán Theatre between 11am and 1pm. The Fun at the Railway Centre in Donegal Town, where the Donegal Chamber and the Railway Centre have come together with a fun packed day, and the Donegal Music Education Partnerships Try an Instrument sessions in Fintown, Dungloe and Letterkenny.

All information on Donegal events, including booking details, are available at wainfest.ie. Booking is essential for some of the activities where places are limited. National events and initiatives can be viewed at cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie/.