636 units of self catering accommodation in Donegal are under threat from new EU law – ISCF

Media Release

Another Blow to Donegal Tourism and Rural Economies

The Irish Self Catering Federation (ISCF) has said that the tourism industry in

Donegal and nationally is facing “considerable threat” due to the Irish

governmen’s poorly thought out implementation of European Union

legislation on short -term rental data collection and sharing which became law

on May 19.

There are 636 self-catering houses and apartments in Donegal which are under

threat from this new EU legislation.

Each EU member state will be given two years to legislate for a register in their

own country. Unlike other European countries, Ireland has decided to attach

planning permission to this legislation. As planning permission is not a

requirement of the EU legislation, this is a short sighted and ill-advised move

by the Irish government, especially given the lack of tourism accommodation

available across the country and in particular in rural Ireland.



The register for Short Term Rental (STR) in Ireland will be managed by Fáilte

Ireland and will be mandatory for all who operate in the sector across the

country. Máire Ní Mhurchú, CEO of the ISCF, which has 6500 units with

members nation-wide, says that while aspects of the legislation are welcome

and will increase standards she is very concerned at planning

implications. However, Ms Ní Mhurchú has warned that self-catering planning

guidelines, which will be implemented as part of the legislation, will prove

hugely disruptive and expensive to the sector. “We are asking the government

to listen to us, to protect rural tourism and not to put the 7,000 people who

are employed by our members out of a job,” she said. “The cost of this

proposed planning aspect to the legislation, which is posing a considerable

threat to our members, would be unviable to obtain. That is a cost that our

members, many of whom rely on their business for a living for their family,

simply cannot afford,” Ms Ní Mhurchú added.



She also queried if the planning departments of county councils across the

country are ready for a potential deluge of planning applications. “What is

going to happen to the planning process if thousands of self-catering owners

apply for planning permission at the same time? I don’t believe that the

government realizes the implications of this or have thought it through in any

detail. The future of the self-catering industry and that of many thousands of

part and full-time jobs are at risk here. Is this the legacy that this government

wants to leave ahead of the next general election?”, Máire Ní Mhurchú said.

Self-catering is the main accommodation type along the Wild Atlantic Way

which is worth over €3bil per annum. Hotels which would be intrusive on the

landscape and not economically viable in these rural areas. Self-catering

businesses are owned and managed by people who live in the area,

contributing economically to the rural economies.

The Register can all be achieved in 2024 with clear dialogue with the different

agencies involved. Planning is not central to the tourism offering, but has

become the focus to the discussion due to intransigence on behalf of the

Department of Housing and the lack of understanding of the economic value

of self-catering to communities.

The Register for STR is very much needed to quantify the amount of

accommodation available for tourism in an area, and allow for growth of the

industry.