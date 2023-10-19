Asylum seekers due to be housed in Buncrana to be transferred to another county

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has confirmed that 66 asylum seekers due to be housed in Buncrana have been transferred to another county.

In response to Councillor Jack Murray, a Department spokesperson said they have been made aware of issues which arose in Donegal.

Earlier this week saw protests in Buncrana against the arrival of 66 men who were to be housed in a 19 room building in the town.

Councillor Murray says from the outset it was a wrong decision on the Government’s behalf:

Well, assurances have been given that there will be a review of how the housing of asylum seekers is handled by Government in Donegal.

Donegal Deputy Padriag MacLochlainn met with Minister Roderic O’Gorman last evening to discuss the growing concerns in the county over the housing of asylum seekers.

He stressed the need for consultation with the local community, health services and schools.

Deputy MacLochlainn is hopeful Minister O’Gorman will take the concerns onboard: