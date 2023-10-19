Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

“It’s a big game for us” – says Higgins ahead of Shelbourne match

Derry City title hopes are over, but attention now turns to securing European football for next season.

Higgins said in the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s match against Shelburne that he would “love” to be in a chance of winning the title at this stage of the season and went on to describe this season as “a bit of a rollercoaster”.

His side now have three games left and sit in second place, with a win vital to keeping up hopes of playing in Europe next season. He said ahead of the match, “It’s a big game for us”…

house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Top Stories

28 new commencement notices issued in Donegal last month

19 October 2023
FRANCE-WATER
Top Stories, News

Water outage notice for north west Donegal

19 October 2023
GardaiFireworks
News, Top Stories

Garda appeal to public to report illegal fireworks

19 October 2023
luh123
News, Audio, Top Stories

LUH ED concerns local management issue – Tanaiste

19 October 2023
