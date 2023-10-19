“It’s a big game for us” – says Higgins ahead of Shelbourne match

Derry City title hopes are over, but attention now turns to securing European football for next season.

Higgins said in the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s match against Shelburne that he would “love” to be in a chance of winning the title at this stage of the season and went on to describe this season as “a bit of a rollercoaster”.

His side now have three games left and sit in second place, with a win vital to keeping up hopes of playing in Europe next season. He said ahead of the match, “It’s a big game for us”…