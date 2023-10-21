Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Events

Merchandise

ATU Donegal to host ‘Minding Media’ event

ATU Donegal is hosting a ‘Minding Media’ event this Tuesday in a bid to empower children to use the internet in a critical way.

Parents and primary school educators are welcome to attend the event which will outline a set of digitised, interactive media literacy educational resources that have been created to help children aged between 8 and 12 to learn more about media, advertising, fake news and social media.

Dr Vicky O’Rourke, Senior Lecturer in Research Development at the Faculty of Business, ATU Donegal says it’s at this age that most children will have a phone or device in their hand:

 

Press Release: 

ATU Donegal hosts event for primary school educationalists on new ‘Minding Media’ resources funded by EU Erasmus+

Staff from ATU Donegal are hosting an event for primary school educationalists and parents on Tuesday 24 October (from 9.45am) about an important new educational resource called “Minding Media”, a set of digitised, interactive media literacy educational resources that have been created to help children aged between 8 and 12 to learn more about media, advertising, fake news and social media.
The event on the Letterkenny campus is for parents and guardians of primary school children, teachers, boards of management and parents’ associations of primary schools, and providers of youth services and after-school care. ATU staff will share details of these new educational resources which are funded by the European Union Erasmus+.
“Minding Media” is a set of digitised, interactive educational tools designed to develop children’s critical media literacy competences (www.mindingmedia.eu). The resources comprise a set of interactive online videos and quizzes, 4 Minecraft Education Worlds, and a Teaching Toolkit which contains 8 step by step lesson plans. There are a limited number of spaces still available. Please register here
Attendees will hear from a variety of speakers discussing children’s media literacy, the techniques social media use to keep children engaged, and how media literacy can be addressed in primary school education.
Dr Vicky O’Rourke, Senior Lecturer in Research Development at the Faculty of Business, ATU Donegal explains: “Between the ages of 8 and 12 children’s knowledge of the persuasive tactics used in the media is growing. The challenge is that as children become more expert and adept at consuming digital technologies, the nature and form of the commercial messages they see also becomes more sophisticated, stealthy and covert. Children remain vulnerable to the harms and unintended effects of digital media consumption. In response, the Minding Media Educational Resources have been carefully designed to complement the media literacy learning outcomes of the Wellbeing Curriculum in Primary School.” During the month of October, the Minding Media educational resources are being launched in four European countries: Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland and Serbia. Funded by the European Union’s Erasmus+ programme, the Minding Media project has been developed as part of ATU’s strategy of engaging with stakeholders through our Research and Innovation function. The project consortium comprises educational experts, gamification experts, and media literacy experts from across Europe. ATU is the lead partner on this project, for more information, please contact Dr. Vicky O’Rourke, principal investigator at: vicky.orourke@atu.ie
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Top Stories

Recycling services in Donegal free of charge

21 October 2023
EPA Climate Change
News, Audio, Top Stories

President Michael D Higgins praises young people for their efforts to tackle climate change

21 October 2023
pharmacy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls on Health Minister for more funding in pharmacies

21 October 2023
psni fireworks
News, Top Stories

400 illegal fireworks seized in Derry

21 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Top Stories

Recycling services in Donegal free of charge

21 October 2023
EPA Climate Change
News, Audio, Top Stories

President Michael D Higgins praises young people for their efforts to tackle climate change

21 October 2023
pharmacy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls on Health Minister for more funding in pharmacies

21 October 2023
psni fireworks
News, Top Stories

400 illegal fireworks seized in Derry

21 October 2023
ebrington
News, Top Stories

DCSDC to manage process to see five event at Ebrington next year

21 October 2023
screentime device children phone social media
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU Donegal to host ‘Minding Media’ event

21 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube