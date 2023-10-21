ATU Donegal to host ‘Minding Media’ event

ATU Donegal is hosting a ‘Minding Media’ event this Tuesday in a bid to empower children to use the internet in a critical way.
Parents and primary school educators are welcome to attend the event which will outline a set of digitised, interactive media literacy educational resources that have been created to help children aged between 8 and 12 to learn more about media, advertising, fake news and social media.
Dr Vicky O’Rourke, Senior Lecturer in Research Development at the Faculty of Business, ATU Donegal says it’s at this age that most children will have a phone or device in their hand:
Press Release:
ATU Donegal hosts event for primary school educationalists on new ‘Minding Media’ resources funded by EU Erasmus+