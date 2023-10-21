ATU Donegal to host ‘Minding Media’ event

ATU Donegal is hosting a ‘Minding Media’ event this Tuesday in a bid to empower children to use the internet in a critical way.

Press Release:

ATU Donegal hosts event for primary school educationalists on new ‘Minding Media’ resources funded by EU Erasmus+

Staff from ATU Donegal are hosting an event for primary school educationalists and parents on Tuesday 24 October (from 9.45am) about an important new educational resource called “Minding Media”, a set of digitised, interactive media literacy educational resources that have been created to help children aged between 8 and 12 to learn more about media, advertising, fake news and social media.

The event on the Letterkenny campus is for parents and guardians of primary school children, teachers, boards of management and parents’ associations of primary schools, and providers of youth services and after-school care. ATU staff will share details of these new educational resources which are funded by the European Union Erasmus+.

“Minding Media” is a set of digitised, interactive educational tools designed to develop children’s critical media literacy competences ( www.mindingmedia.eu ). The resources comprise a set of interactive online videos and quizzes, 4 Minecraft Education Worlds, and a Teaching Toolkit which contains 8 step by step lesson plans. There are a limited number of spaces still available. Please register here

Attendees will hear from a variety of speakers discussing children’s media literacy, the techniques social media use to keep children engaged, and how media literacy can be addressed in primary school education.