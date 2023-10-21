Cavalier pup found in Donegal

A puppy has been found in Donegal Town.
The dog was found around the Tullyearl roundabout this morning and is now at Donegal Town Garda Station.
Gardaí have asked for the owner to contact them on 074-9740190 with proof of name.
