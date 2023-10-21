Citizens Assembly members to vote this weekend on what to recommend to Government in terms of future legislation on drug use

Members of the Citizens Assembly are being reassured about the importance of their work on examining the regulation of future drug use in Ireland.

One member has told the Assembly they believe it’s been a managed Assembly with a predecided outcome, while another member says they’re concerned it’s wasting time and taxpayer’s money.

It comes as Assembly members are due to vote in six ballot questions this weekend on what to recommend to Government in terms of future legislation.

Chair of the Assembly and former CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid, says they can be confident in the process: