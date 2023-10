There will be a public information event in the Community Centre in Lifford this Wednesday.

The aim of the meeting is to allow the community to have their say on the proposed shared use pedestrian and cyclist facility adjacent to the N15 national Road in Lifford.

The event will take place from 4pm to 7pm.

Councillor Gerry Crawford for the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District says that is important that everybody has their views expressed: