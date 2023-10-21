Recycling services in Donegal free of charge

Donegal County Council has issued a reminder that you can recycle anything that has a plug or battery for free at your local recycling centre.

The council recommends that you do not place batteries or anything electrical or electronic in you household bin.

There are six Recycling Centres ‌in Donegal located at Carndonagh, Letterkenny, Milford, Dungloe, Stranorlar and Laghey.

These centres have an extensive free area and also have a charged recycling area.

Waste items such as glass, cans, textiles, batteries and electrical goods are all accepted free of charge.

For more information, see here.