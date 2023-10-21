Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Recycling services in Donegal free of charge

Donegal County Council has issued a reminder that you can recycle anything that has a plug or battery for free at your local recycling centre.

The council recommends that you do not place batteries or anything electrical or electronic in you household bin.

There are six Recycling Centres ‌in Donegal located at Carndonagh, Letterkenny, Milford, Dungloe, Stranorlar and Laghey.

These centres have an extensive free area and also have a charged recycling area.

Waste items such as glass, cans, textiles, batteries and electrical goods are all accepted free of charge.

For more information, see here. 

Top Stories

Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
News, Top Stories

Recycling services in Donegal free of charge

21 October 2023
EPA Climate Change
News, Audio, Top Stories

President Michael D Higgins praises young people for their efforts to tackle climate change

21 October 2023
pharmacy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls on Health Minister for more funding in pharmacies

21 October 2023
psni fireworks
News, Top Stories

400 illegal fireworks seized in Derry

21 October 2023
