Earlier today, it was announced that Derry will host Donegal in the quarterfinals of next year’s Ulster championship.

The winners will meet the victors of Monaghan/Cavan (prelim round) vs. Tyrone in the semi-finals.

On the other side of the draw, Down play Antrim, and Fermanagh host Armagh.

Chris Ashmore spoke with Martin McHugh on Saturday Sport, and on today’s announcement, he said it was “as tough a draw as you could get.”