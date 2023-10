Jim McGuinness’s first game in charge of Donegal in the Ulster Championship since returning to the fold will be against Derry, who have recently appointed Mickey Harte as their new manager. The winners will meet the victors of Monaghan/Cavan v Tyrone.

Full draw:

Ulster quarter-finals

Down v Antrim

Fermanagh v Armagh

Derry v Donegal

Monaghan/Cavan v Tyrone

Ulster preliminary round

Monaghan v Cavan