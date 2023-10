Fresh off a 4-0 win over Bangor last week Institute travelled to play H&W welders in the championship.

The Sky Blues took an early lead through former Finn Harps player Michael Harris on the fourth minute of play.

Midfielder Ryan Morrow just before half time, with a man down the home side made them pay as they went on to score four goals in the second half to win 4-1.

Stute sit in third and will play leader Portadown next week.