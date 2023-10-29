Donegal Junior League Results 29/10/23

Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two
Deele Harps 2 v 1 Raphoe Town
Dunkineely Celtic 2 v 4 Curragh Athletic
Whitestrand United 0 v 1 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Ulster Junior Cup
Castlefin Celtic 1 v 0 Ballybofey United
Cockhill Celtic 3 v 0 Glenea United
Cranford United 2 v 8 Donegal Town
Drumoghill F.C. 2 v 2 Monaghan Town
(a.e.t. Monaghan won 5-4 on Penalties)
Fanad United 3 v 1 Kildrum Tigers
Glaslough 1 v2 Swilly Rovers
Gweedore Celtic 0 v 6 Buncrana Hearts
Keadue Rovers 4 v 0 Illies Celtic
Kilmacrennan Celtic 0 v 1 Gweedore United
Letterkenny Rovers 6 v 0 Clonmany Shamrocks
Milford United P v P Bonagee United