Donegal Junior League Results 29/10/23

 

Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two

Deele Harps 2 v 1 Raphoe Town
Dunkineely Celtic 2 v 4 Curragh Athletic
Whitestrand United 0 v 1 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Ulster Junior Cup

Castlefin Celtic 1 v 0 Ballybofey United
Cockhill Celtic 3 v 0 Glenea United
Cranford United 2 v 8 Donegal Town
Drumoghill F.C. 2 v 2 Monaghan Town
(a.e.t. Monaghan won 5-4 on Penalties)
Fanad United 3 v 1 Kildrum Tigers
Glaslough 1 v2 Swilly Rovers
Gweedore Celtic 0 v 6 Buncrana Hearts
Keadue Rovers 4 v 0 Illies Celtic
Kilmacrennan Celtic 0 v 1 Gweedore United
Letterkenny Rovers 6 v 0 Clonmany Shamrocks
Milford United P v P Bonagee United

Top Stories

DCC j
News, Top Stories

Number of public rights of way to be included in County Donegal Development Plan

29 October 2023
Station house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Memories event tomorrow night at Station House Hotel

29 October 2023
money cash budget euro
News, Top Stories

Planning permission granted for new €650,000 sports facility at Creevy Activity Hub

29 October 2023
Dairy Cow
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Minister opens Macra Agricultural Conference

29 October 2023
