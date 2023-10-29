Dungloe advance to Ulster junior semi final

Dungloe ladies defeated Coalisland (Tyrone) in extra time, to advance to the semi finals of the Ulster Ladies Junior Football Club Championship.

After extra time in Rosses Park : Dungloe 0-18, Coalisland 2-09.

The Red and White were up by five points at a stage in the first half, but went into half time up by a point, in the second half, the two teams went back and forth scoring points, to end the second half level as the sides went into extra time.

At the end of the first half of extra time Dungloe was up by a point and in the second half of extra time, Coalisland started with a point to bring the sides level but the Donegal club pulled away to hit three points without a reply from the Tyrone club, to advance to the semi finals.

Dungloe will face Tyholland of Monaghan in the next round.