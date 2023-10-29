Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Dungloe advance to Ulster junior semi final

 

 

Dungloe ladies defeated Coalisland (Tyrone) in extra time, to advance to the semi finals of the Ulster Ladies Junior Football Club Championship.

After extra time in Rosses Park : Dungloe 0-18, Coalisland 2-09.

The Red and White were up by five points at a stage in the first half, but went into half time up by a point,  in the second half, the two teams went back and forth scoring points, to end the second half level as the sides went into extra time.

At the end of the first half of extra time Dungloe was up by a point and in the second half of extra time, Coalisland started with a point to bring the sides level but the Donegal club pulled away to hit three points without a reply from the Tyrone club, to advance to the semi finals.

Dungloe will face Tyholland of Monaghan in the next round.

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

DCC j
News, Top Stories

Number of public rights of way to be included in County Donegal Development Plan

29 October 2023
Station house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Memories event tomorrow night at Station House Hotel

29 October 2023
money cash budget euro
News, Top Stories

Planning permission granted for new €650,000 sports facility at Creevy Activity Hub

29 October 2023
Dairy Cow
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Minister opens Macra Agricultural Conference

29 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

DCC j
News, Top Stories

Number of public rights of way to be included in County Donegal Development Plan

29 October 2023
Station house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Memories event tomorrow night at Station House Hotel

29 October 2023
money cash budget euro
News, Top Stories

Planning permission granted for new €650,000 sports facility at Creevy Activity Hub

29 October 2023
Dairy Cow
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Minister opens Macra Agricultural Conference

29 October 2023
weather storm rain umbrella
News, Top Stories

Moderate weather warning issued for Donegal

29 October 2023
irish heart
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Heart Foundation warns of more deaths if government decides not to fund vital services

29 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube