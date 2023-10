Trillick has defeated Errigal Ciaran after extra time to be crowned senior football champions of Tyrone in Healy Park.

It ended after extra time: Trillick 1-13, Errigal Ciaran 0-13.

Francis Monney has the full-time report:

Here’s Trillick wing back Seanie O’Donnell after the win:

Winning manager Jody Gormley:

Trillick will now go onto play Crossmaglen Rangers of Armagh in the Ulster club quarter final.