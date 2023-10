Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and co-driver Keith Moriarty successfully defended their Irish National Rally Championship on Sunday by winning the Fastnet Rally in Bantry.

Josh got the better of Donegal Rally and Irish Tarmac champion Callum Devine and co-driver Noel O’Sullivan by winning today in a time of 57:00.9 in a Hyundai I20 R5, with Devine very close behind him in a time of 57:08.3 as he was driving a VW Polo GTI R5.