Reaction: Glen wins three Derry titles in a row

Ulster champions Glen have won the Derry SFC for a third year in a row after beating Magherafelt in Celtic Park on Sunday evening.

Final score: Glen 1-13, Magherafelt 0-07.

The two sides went into the break level 0-05 apiece, but an early goal from Cathal Mulholland in the second half set the tone for the outcome as Glen pulled away and proved too strong for their opponents.

Michael McMullan got the thoughts of Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke after the match:

Glen will now meet Cargin of Antrim in the Ulster club quarter final.