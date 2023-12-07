Drug debt a major problem that needs to be addressed – McMonagle

The Chair of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee has stressed the dangers of drug debts, and the risk of people being dragged into crime because of their drug use.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says families are being threatened, and in many cases, families are borrowing money to settle debts incurred by children or other relatives because they are being intimidated.

A woman contacted Highland Radio’s Nine til Noon Show this morning outlining her family’s story as a result of one of her children taking drugs. Another parent told the show their daughter had to go to Australia because of the pressure she was under to start taking drugs.

Cllr McMonagle is urging people to seek help, and if necessary, to use himself or somebody else to act as an intermediary…………

