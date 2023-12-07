Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Drug debt a major problem that needs to be addressed – McMonagle

The Chair of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee has stressed the dangers of drug debts, and the risk of people being dragged into crime because of their drug use.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says families are being threatened, and in many cases, families are borrowing money to settle debts incurred by children or other relatives because they are being intimidated.

A woman contacted Highland Radio’s Nine til Noon Show this morning outlining her family’s story as a result of one of her children taking drugs. Another parent told the show their daughter had to go to Australia because of the pressure she was under to start taking drugs.

Cllr McMonagle is urging people to seek help, and if necessary, to use himself or somebody else to act as an intermediary…………

 

Yu can hear the full interview here –

deerglenveagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deer cull welcomed

7 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 December 2023
gmac
Around the Northwest, Audio, News, Top Stories

Drug debt a major problem that needs to be addressed – McMonagle

7 December 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Top Stories

376 construction projects granted planning permission in Donegal

7 December 2023
