Uninsured driver caught speeding with cannabis and amphetamine in system

A driver in Carndonagh, who was initially caught speeding, was later was found to be uninsured and then failed a road side drug test yesterday.

The motorist in question tested positive for cannabis and amphetamine.

The car was seized and a court appearance is to follow.

An Garda Síochána can test for cannabis, cocaine, opiates, benzodiazepines, amphetamine and methamphetamine at roadside checkpoints.

They are appealing to drivers to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol in a bid to help save lives.