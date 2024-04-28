Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Public support for Fianna Fáil sees lowest point in nearly two years

Public support for Fianna Fáil is now at its lowest point in nearly two years.

The latest Red C/Business Post opinion poll shows the party has dipped two points to 14%.

This is a blow for Micheál Martin’s party, as local and European elections are on the horizon.

Sinn Féin is the most popular party at 27%, a rise of two points.

Eamon Ryan’s Green Party is down one point at just 3% popularity.

Fine Gael saw its support increase by one point to 20%, despite its change in leadership under Simon Harris and a hope that it would provide a much needed boost to the party.

Support for independent candidates has risen by two points to 19%.

Labour and the Social Democrats are unchanged at 3% and 6% respectively.

