Public support for Fianna Fáil sees lowest point in nearly two years

Public support for Fianna Fáil is now at its lowest point in nearly two years.

The latest Red C/Business Post opinion poll shows the party has dipped two points to 14%.

This is a blow for Micheál Martin’s party, as local and European elections are on the horizon.

Sinn Féin is the most popular party at 27%, a rise of two points.

Eamon Ryan’s Green Party is down one point at just 3% popularity.

Fine Gael saw its support increase by one point to 20%, despite its change in leadership under Simon Harris and a hope that it would provide a much needed boost to the party.

Support for independent candidates has risen by two points to 19%.

Labour and the Social Democrats are unchanged at 3% and 6% respectively.