Public support for Fianna Fáil sees lowest point in nearly two years

Public support for Fianna Fáil is now at its lowest point in nearly two years.
The latest Red C/Business Post opinion poll shows the party has dipped two points to 14%.
This is a blow for Micheál Martin’s party, as local and European elections are on the horizon.
Sinn Féin is the most popular party at 27%, a rise of two points.
Eamon Ryan’s Green Party is down one point at just 3% popularity.
Fine Gael saw its support increase by one point to 20%, despite its change in leadership under Simon Harris and a hope that it would provide a much needed boost to the party.
Support for independent candidates has risen by two points to 19%.
Labour and the Social Democrats are unchanged at 3% and 6% respectively.