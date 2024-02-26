Councillor says many households in West Donegal won’t qualify for Affordable Housing schemes

Councillors in West Donegal have welcomed the prospect of Udaras na Gaeltachta possibly getting involved in efforts to provide affordable housing in the area.

Cllrs Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig and John Sheamais O’Fearraigh made the comments after a report on Donegal’s potential inclusion in the national Affordable Housing Scheme was presented to members at a special meeting.

The scheme would the council take an equity share of at least 5% in a home to reduce the mortgage payments faced by the individual or family buying the home.

Examples presented at the meeting examined scenarios where households were earning at least €40,000 or more.

Cllr O’Fearraigh says the reality is many families in places like Gweedore are not making the kind of money…….