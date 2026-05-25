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Donegal venues included in 2026 Grassroots Support Scheme

Three Donegal venues have been included in the 2026 Grassroots Venues Support Scheme.

The Social in Gaoth Dobhair has been allocated €20,000, while Buncrana Cinema and O’Flaherty’s Bar Ltd. in Buncrana are set to receive €8,000 each.

Nationally, over €1 million has been provided in to support grassroots music venues and to showcase the talent of emerging artists across the country.

Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan, says it is very important that we recognise the contribution of grassroots venues to the live performance industry, particularly given the challenges they face.

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