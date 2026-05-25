€200,000 allocated for river conveyance and flood prevention works in Donegal

€200,000 has been allocated for river conveyance and flood prevention works in Donegal under the Government’s newly announced OPW funding package.

The funding can be used to remove river-conveyance blockages at locations such as bridges, culverts, and river crossings where restrictions pose an immediate flood risk to properties and communities.

Broader changes to the Minor Works Scheme include increased funding thresholds and enhanced support for local authorities dealing with flooding and coastal erosion.

The announcement follows the visit by Minister Kevin “Boxer” Moran TD to flood-affected areas in Donegal in February, where he visited Ards, Derrybeg, Inver and Pettigo and met with local communities impacted by severe flooding.

The news has been welcomed by Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, who says it will make a real difference: