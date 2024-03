Finn Harps lost for the first time in the 2024 season on Friday night as the Ballybofey side went down 1-0 to Cobh Ramblers in Ballybofey.

Jack Larkin scored the games only goal in the 23rd minute and despite heavy pressure in the closing period from Harps, the Finn Park outfit couldn’t bag the equaliser.

Harps boss Darren Murphy was frustrated when he spoke with Diarmaid Doherty after the game.