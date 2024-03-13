TCS to create new roles in Letterkenny as UK pension support operation expands

Tata Consultancy Services says new roles will be created at its Letterkenny centre providing support for a major UK pension company.

From left to right: Andrea McBride, TCS Head of Global Delivery Centre Letterkenny, Richard Hardy- Director of Operations TCS Nest, Claire Kitson, Nest Head of Customer Experience, Lara Byrne TCS Service Delivery Manager for Nest, Robin Lewis – Nest Head of Service Delivery, Gerard Grant TCS Head of Strategic Initiatives. Photo Clive Wasson

LETTERKENNY, March 13, 2024: Tata Consultancy Services and Nest, the UK’s largest workplace pension scheme, are expanding their long-standing partnership with a new customer service and care support operation. A team of new and experienced executives will provide support services to Nest’s UK pension members and employers.

TCS has onboarded and trained the team at TCS’ Global Delivery Centre (GDC) in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal. The team will handle inquiries and requests from Nest members to ensure the successful delivery of the UK pension auto-enrolment scheme. TCS and Nest began to expand support services operations in December 2023. The team is now growing to meet the demand of the expanded partnership with further roles being added in Letterkenny.

Andrea McBride, Head of the TCS Global Delivery Centre in Letterkenny, said, “TCS is building a Nest team which will be based in Letterkenny to further bolster our nearshore capability for Nest. We have invested in the people and infrastructure to ensure quality delivery close to the customer with the ability to grow and scale to support the ambitious plans of the Nest organisation. This is a very proud day for TCS in Ireland and the expanded team at the Global Delivery Centre in Letterkenny.”

Nest provides pension auto-enrolment services to more than 12 million members and 1 million employers across the UK. Nest and TCS have worked closely since 2011 when the digital-first and auto-enrolment pension scheme was launched for the first time in the UK. The strategic partnership has now evolved with a focus on digitally transforming Nest’s scheme administration services, delivering enhanced member experiences which supports the scheme’s mission of delivering better retirement outcomes for people across the UK. The long-standing partnership is complemented by a growing team of more than 650 people operating out of the UK.

“I’m looking forward to continuing our journey with TCS and exploring the opportunities ahead of us. We have a strong foundation after many years of working together and they’ve proven their ability to deliver successfully for a scheme the size and complexity of Nest. Over the coming months and years, working with TCS, we will continue to evolve our offering for our members, ensuring they are able to enjoy a truly tailored and personalised experience of their pension pot,” said Gavin Perera-Betts, Chief Customer Officer, Nest.

“The purpose-driven partnership between Nest and TCS has resulted in an immensely successful pension plan for the UK workforce, that is now a global benchmark on how an innovative, user-friendly, auto-enrolment pension scheme should be run,” said Vivekanand Ramgopal, President, BFSI Products & Platforms, TCS. “We are delighted to further expand this long-standing partnership with Nest and support them through the newly established customer service operation and Nest Voice Support Team based here in Letterkenny.”