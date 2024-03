Newtownstewart’s Jude Gallagher became the sixth Irish boxer to secure qualification for the Paris Olympics this week.

The Two Castles featherweight reached the last four of the World Qualification Tournament in Italy to seal his Olympic place.

Gallagher is a World and European Youth Bronze medalist and won Commonwealth Gold in 2022.

Jude has been telling Highland’s Oisin Kelly it’s a dream come true to make the Olympics and he is going to Paris for medals.